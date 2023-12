Man Utd players who will be missing out on their trip to Anfield this Sunday:



▪️ Bruno Fernandes (suspended)

▪️ Harry Maguire (injury)

▪️ Anthony Martial (injury)

▪️ Casemiro (injury)

▪️ Christian Eriksen (injury)

▪️ Lisandro Martínez (injury)

▪️ Mason Mount (injury)

▪️ Tyrell… pic.twitter.com/rvD7YttTgs