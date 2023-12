𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗼, Girona were 𝑻𝑯𝑰𝑹𝑻𝑬𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑯 in Spain’s 🇪🇸 second tier. Now, they’re 𝑭𝑰𝑹𝑺𝑻 after their historic away win at Barcelona 😱👏 pic.twitter.com/5pqeCuJO2W