44 - Girona have won 44 points in LaLiga 2023/24 (W14 D2 L1). Three of the last four teams to have exactly 44 points after their opening 17 games were champions:



✅ Barcelona 2008/09

❌ Real Madrid 2010/11

✅ Atlético de Madrid 2020/21

✅ Barcelona 2022/23



Thrill. pic.twitter.com/1VXbpTijG7