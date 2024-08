Νέα σεζόν, ίδια Λεβερκούζεν: Γκολ στο τέλος και το Σούπερ Καπ δικό της στα πέναλτι [vid]

🔴⚫️🏆 One more title for Bayer Leverkusen as they win the German Super Cup vs Stuttgart!



Penalties win after Schick goal on minute 89.



Xabi Alonso delivers Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Super Cup in 13 months.



Fifth title ever for Leverkusen, three under Xabi Alonso. 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/OKxFXkzBZi