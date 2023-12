Νέος συναγερμός στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα- Αναφορές για εκρήξεις σε πλοίο ανοιχτά της Υεμένης

#RedSeaBlockage #BreakingNews Two more ships were attacked in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait near the port of Hodeidah, which is under the control of the Houthis.https://t.co/sicMo0BntE #RedSea #Iran #Yemen #Houthi #Israel #Iran #Hamas #Gaza_Genocide #GazaCity #GazaGenocide #Gaza pic.twitter.com/tafaJ7oDr9