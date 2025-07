Νότια Κορέα: Φονικές πλημμύρες σαρώνουν τη χώρα - Τουλάχιστον 14 νεκροί και 13.000 εκτοπισμένοι

BREAKING: Death Toll Rises 13 in Gyeongsang Province, South Korea - Floods and Landslides.



Province Locations:👇

Sancheong County: 8 deaths (landslides), 6 missing, 58 rescued so far



Miryang: 1 death



Hapcheon County: 1 death



Jinju: 1 death



Gwangju: 1 death



Osan: 1 death