Οι τουρίστες μίλησαν: Η Ελλάδα ανάμεσα στις δέκα πιο όμορφες χώρες στον κόσμο!

The 10 most beautiful countries in the world:



1.🇳🇿 New Zealand

2.🇮🇹 Italy

3.🇨🇦 Canada

4.🇨🇭 Switzerland

5.🇫🇷 France

6.🇬🇧 United Kingdom

7.🇳🇴 Norway

8.🇦🇺 Australia

9.🇬🇷 Greece

10.🇿🇦 South Africa



According to Rough Guides