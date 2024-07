Όλοι οι δρόμοι των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων οδηγούν... στην Ελλάδα

On the 6th of April, 1896, the first modern Olympics was held in Athens. Tomorrow, for #BookWormSat we honour all things Greek in literature. 🇬🇷

‘And a soul

if it is to know itself

must look

into its own soul:

the stranger and enemy, we’ve seen him in the mirror.’ ~ Seferis pic.twitter.com/qJrbzAGkKB