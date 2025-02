Ολυμπιακός: Αυτά θα δώσει ο Σέιμπεν Λι [Vid]

✍🏽 Olympiacos BC announces the acquisition of Saben Lee. The 26-year-old guard will be playing in the ‘reds’ jersey through the end of the 2026-27 season.



