Ουκρανία: 1.000 κεριά για τις 1.000 ημέρες πολέμου - Ξεπερνούν τους 100.000 οι νεκροί

On 24 February 2022, we raised the flag of Ukraine at @Europarl_EN.



Since then - for 1000 days - it has been flying proudly side by side the flag of the EU.



Continuously - just like our steadfast and unwavering support to Ukraine.



For as long as it takes 🇪🇺🇺🇦