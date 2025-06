Παναθηναϊκός: Απορρίφθηκε πρόταση 15-17 εκατομμυρίων της Φιορεντίνα για τον Ιωαννίδη

EXCL: #Fiorentina have submitted a verbal offer in the range of €15–17M to #Panathinaikos for striker #Ioannidis 🍀



However, the Greek club are holding firm and will not consider offers below €30M.