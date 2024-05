12 - Serhou Guirassy has scored the opening goal in a match for the 12th time in this season's Bundesliga, equalling the Bundesliga record for a single campaign (like Stefan Kießling 2012-13, Ailton 2003-04 and Gerd Müller 1969-70). Opener. #VfBBMG @Guirassy_19 pic.twitter.com/74BahdrgTK