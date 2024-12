Premier League: Η Λίβερπουλ... διέλυσε την Τότεναμ εκτός έδρας και έμεινε στην κορυφή (3-6)

Mohamed Salah has now either scored or assisted in his last nine Premier League games:



⚽️🅰️ vs. Chelsea

⚽️ vs. Arsenal

⚽️ vs. Brighton

⚽️🅰️ vs. Aston Villa

⚽️⚽️ vs. Southampton

⚽️🅰️ vs. Man City

⚽⚽🅰️ vs. Newcastle

🅰️ vs. Fulham

🅰️ vs. Tottenham



He moves one step closer to…