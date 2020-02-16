Αντετοκούνμπο Ομπάμα: «Αν το έκανα εγώ, μπορείτε και εσείς» [vid]

Αντετοκούνμπο στο Obama Foundation με τον Ομπάμα: «Αν το έκανα εγώ, μπορείτε και εσείς»

Αντετοκούνμπο Ομπάμα: Σε εκδήλωση-ομιλία του Ιδρύματος Ομπάμα (Obama Foundation) ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο, προσκεκλημένος του πρώην προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, μαζί με τους Κρις Πολ και Κέβιν Λοβ, μίλησε για τα δύσκολα παιδιά του χρόνια και την διαδρομή μέχρι να φτάσει στο ΝΒΑ, τονίζοντας: «Αν το έκανα εγώ, μπορείτε να το κάνετε και εσείς». Ο Έλληνας σούπερ σταρ, είπε πως όταν πριν από μερικές εβδομάδες είδε έναν άντρα να σκουπίζει το γήπεδο που επρόκειτο να αγωνιστεί εκείνος, θυμήθηκε ότι το έκανε και εκείνος παλιότερα.

Μίλησε για το δικό του ταξίδι στο ΝΒΑ και τους ανθρώπους που τον στήριξαν: «Άλλα παιδιά δεν είχαν την τύχη που είχα εγώ ή την υποστήριξη που δέχθηκα από τη γειτονιά μου», είπε χαρακτηριστικά. Ο Μπάρακ Ομπάμα, αφού επισκέφτηκε γειτονιές του Σικάγο, στη συζήτηση που διοργάνωσε το Ίδρυμα του, αποθέωσε τους τρεις αθλητές και εξήγησε τη σημασία της προσφοράς στο κοινωνικό σύνολο...

“Basketball is what I do—but it’s not who I am.”



There’s power for good in connecting with each other off the court—even players from the other team. @CP3 shares more in conversation with @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/kjAcS3jvql — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) February 16, 2020

“If I did it, you can do it.”



When @Giannis_An34 noticed a young man mopping the court at a game a few weeks back, he was reminded of his own journey to the @NBA and the people who supported him. See more from his conversation with @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/sRawQHqA2s — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) February 16, 2020

“Somebody you guys know is dealing with something you can’t see.”



While onstage with @BarackObama in Chicago, @kevinlove shares his personal mental health story and how a moment on court changed how he looked out for his teammates. pic.twitter.com/EIC0LPhdmD — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) February 16, 2020