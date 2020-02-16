Αντετοκούνμπο Ομπάμα: «Αν το έκανα εγώ, μπορείτε και εσείς» [vid]

Αντετοκούνμπο στο Obama Foundation με τον Ομπάμα: «Αν το έκανα εγώ, μπορείτε και εσείς»

Αντετοκούνμπο Ομπάμα: Σε εκδήλωση-ομιλία του Ιδρύματος Ομπάμα (Obama Foundation) ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο, προσκεκλημένος του πρώην προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, μαζί με τους Κρις Πολ και Κέβιν Λοβ, μίλησε για τα δύσκολα παιδιά του χρόνια και την διαδρομή μέχρι να φτάσει στο ΝΒΑ, τονίζοντας: «Αν το έκανα εγώ, μπορείτε να το κάνετε και εσείς». Ο Έλληνας σούπερ σταρ, είπε πως όταν πριν από μερικές εβδομάδες είδε έναν άντρα να σκουπίζει το γήπεδο που επρόκειτο να αγωνιστεί εκείνος, θυμήθηκε ότι το έκανε και εκείνος παλιότερα.

Μίλησε για το δικό του ταξίδι στο ΝΒΑ και τους ανθρώπους που τον στήριξαν: «Άλλα παιδιά δεν είχαν την τύχη που είχα εγώ ή την υποστήριξη που δέχθηκα από τη γειτονιά μου», είπε χαρακτηριστικά. Ο Μπάρακ Ομπάμα, αφού επισκέφτηκε γειτονιές του Σικάγο, στη συζήτηση που διοργάνωσε το Ίδρυμα του, αποθέωσε τους τρεις αθλητές και εξήγησε τη σημασία της προσφοράς στο κοινωνικό σύνολο...

