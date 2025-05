Σπουδαία ανακάλυψη: Σημαντικό έργο αρχαίου Έλληνα φιλοσόφου βρέθηκε θαμμένο στο Βεζούβιο

This is truly incredible. This software engineer decoded part of a scroll from the Herculaneum Papyri, a library flash-fried by Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.



The text, unread for 2000 years, is likely by philosopher Philodemus, who writes about music, food, and how to enjoy life. https://t.co/h3CzwleHFj pic.twitter.com/tNK4nbzJ55