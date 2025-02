💸💰📊 UEFA Europa League (unofficial) prize money rankings (as of 21 Feb):



🔹 8 winners in KO Playoff earned extra +€1.75m

🔹 Roma 🇮🇹, Ajax 🇳🇱 breach €20m!

🔹 Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴 climbs to Top 8 earners with €19.5m

🔹 Fenerbahçe 🇹🇷 makes it over €15m

🔹 FCSB 🇷🇴 reaches €12.5m on… pic.twitter.com/cbojwEIqpL