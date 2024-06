Τα έκανε όλα ο Τόνι Κρόος και νέο ιστορικό ρεκόρ σε πάσες σε τελική φάση EURO

Most passes attempted by a midfielder in a single EUROs game on record (since 1980):



◎ 136 - Xavi (2012 vs. Republic of Ireland)

◎ 131 - Andrea Pirlo (2012 vs. England)

◉ 131 - Toni Kroos (2024 vs. Hungary)

◎ 130 - Toni Kroos (2016 vs. Northern Ireland)



All-time greats. 🧭 pic.twitter.com/vu2NaxgLn8