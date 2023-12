Μπουγάτσα: 4ο καλύτερο πρωινό στον κόσμο. Πού θα βρεις τις καλύτερες στην Ελλάδα

Komplet lepinja 🇷🇸 is the best breakfast in the world in 2023. View complete TasteAtlas Awards 23/24 lists: https://t.co/OA8VeDecZt



This delicacy consists of a traditional flatbread (lepinja) that is cut in half, coated in thick cream (kajmak), and topped with an egg. The… pic.twitter.com/9F5kVCleXP