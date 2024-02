Galaktoboureko

📍 Greece 🇬🇷

⭐️ 4.4



Discover Greece: https://t.co/CJR3IY22Vj



This traditional Greek dessert consists of numerous phyllo sheets that are sprinkled with melted butter and coupled with a light semolina custard. When baked and well-chilled, the pastry is… pic.twitter.com/M6h4w6p763