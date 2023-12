Τaste Atlas: Θριάμβευσε η ελληνική κουζίνα - Ποια πιάτα ξεχώρισαν

Picanha 🇧🇷 is the best dish in the world in 2023. TasteAtlas Awards 23/24: https://t.co/JbSIJdP1rg



One of Brazil’s most loved grilled meats, the picanha is both the name of the dish and the name of the cut used to make the dish. The cut comes from the top back side of the animal… pic.twitter.com/GrpTYdr0Hj