Το ChatGPT και το Imagine.art είναι δύο πανίσχυρα εργαλεία για τη δημιουργία εικόνων, το καθένα με τα πλεονεκτήματα και τα μειονεκτήματά του. Το ChatGPT μπορεί να δημιουργήσει πολύ αναλυτικά prompts, αλλά στη δωρεάν έκδοση έχει περιορισμό στον αριθμό των εικόνων. Το Imagine.art είναι τόσο καλό όσο το prompt που του δίνει ο χρήστης, αλλά παρέχει έως και 12 δωρεάν φωτογραφίες.

Επομένως, μπορείτε να δημιουργήσετε την εντολή στο ChatGPT και να τη βάλετε στο Imagine.art, τροποποιώντας την μέχρι να σας ικανοποιεί το αποτέλεσμα. Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι μπορείτε να ρυθμίσετε το Imagine.art ώστε να δίνει ένα αποτέλεσμα ανά εντολή (το προεπιλεγμένο είναι τέσσερα) και να επιλέξετε την αναλογία των πλευρών που σας εξυπηρετεί.

Ας δούμε ένα παράδειγμα μιας εικόνας που δείχνει έναν κομήτη να περνάει μπροστά από έναν πλανήτη.

Δημιουργία εικόνων στο ChatGPT και το Imagine.art

Εντολή στο ChatGPT: i want an image of a comet disintegrating in front of a planet

Απάντηση:



AI generated image - flash.gr

Εντολή στο Imagine.art: i want an image of a comet disintegrating in front of a planet

Απάντηση:



AI generated image / flash.gr

Ήδη από την πρώτη δοκιμή φαίνεται πώς η απάντηση του Imagine.art είναι λίγο καλύτερη.

Δημιουργία prompt στο ChatGPT

Εντολή: i want you to help me create a prompt for an image depicting a comet disintegrating in front of a planet. we will do this in iterations. In each iteration you will return the finished prompt and suggest improvements. I will tell you when to stop.

Απάντηση:

Got it! Let's start crafting the prompt.

First iteration:

Prompt:

"A comet disintegrating in front of a distant planet, with pieces of the comet breaking apart and trailing behind in a fiery display. The planet looms large in the background, its surface partially visible with clouds and atmospheric details. The comet emits bright, fiery colors as it breaks apart, creating a striking contrast with the cold, calm surface of the planet. The scene is dramatic, with a sense of immense scale and cosmic tension."

Suggestions for improvement:

We could specify the type of planet (e.g., gas giant, rocky, icy) to give it more character.

Consider adding a visual element like a moon or rings around the planet for more visual interest.

Clarify the lighting—whether the comet is illuminated by a nearby star or glowing from within.



Εντολή: 1. icy 2. no moon, no ring 3. lit by the disintegrating comet

Απάντηση:

"An icy planet in the background with a comet disintegrating in front of it. Pieces of the comet are breaking apart and trailing behind in a fiery, glowing display. The comet itself is emitting bright, fiery colors, and the disintegration process illuminates the icy planet's surface with a cold, eerie light. The comet's light is the primary source of illumination in the scene, creating a dramatic contrast between the fiery comet and the frozen planet. The atmosphere of the icy planet is faintly visible, adding depth to the cosmic scene."

To prompt αυτό θα χρησιμοποιηθεί και στα δύο εργαλεία.

Δημιουργία εικόνας στο ChatGPT

Εντολή: Give me this image: An icy planet in the background with a comet disintegrating in front of it. Pieces of the comet are breaking apart and trailing behind in a fiery, glowing display. The comet itself is emitting bright, fiery colors, and the disintegration process illuminates the icy planet's surface with a cold, eerie light. The comet's light is the primary source of illumination in the scene, creating a dramatic contrast between the fiery comet and the frozen planet. The atmosphere of the icy planet is faintly visible, adding depth to the cosmic scene.

Απάντηση:

ΑΙ generated image / flash.gr

Δημιουργία εικόνας στο Imagine.art

Εντολή:

An icy planet in the background with a comet disintegrating in front of it. Pieces of the comet are breaking apart and trailing behind in a fiery, glowing display. The comet itself is emitting bright, fiery colors, and the disintegration process illuminates the icy planet's surface with a cold, eerie light. The comet's light is the primary source of illumination in the scene, creating a dramatic contrast between the fiery comet and the frozen planet. The atmosphere of the icy planet is faintly visible, adding depth to the cosmic scene.

Απάντηση: