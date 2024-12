Τεράστιο «διπλό» στο ντέρμπι του Λονδίνου η Τσέλσι απέναντι στην Τότεναμ (3-4)

🔵🇦🇷 Enzo Fernández reaches 10 G/A this season… as he has now scored 3 goals and has provided 6 assists in his last six games for Chelsea across all competitions.



vs Noah 🎯🎯🎯

vs Arsenal 🎯

vs Leicester ⚽️🎯

vs Aston Villa ⚽️

vs Southampton 🎯

vs Tottenham ⚽️



