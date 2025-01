Τρελαίνει την Ευρώπη ο Παυλίδης: Έγραψε ευρωπαϊκή ιστορία με το χατ τρικ του απέναντι στη Μπαρτσελόνα

Only four players have scored a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona in the #UCL era:



◎ Faustino Asprilla (1997)

◎ Andriy Shevchenko (1997)

◎ Kylian Mbappé (2021)

◉ Vangelis Pavlidis (2025)



He has Wojciech Szczesny to thank for two of the goals. 😅 pic.twitter.com/W58u3jOzTE