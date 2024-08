Βρείτε καλύτερο δίδυμο από τον Σαλάχ και τις πρεμιέρες - Στην κορυφή μίας ακόμη λίστας ο Αιγύπτιος

Mohamed Salah has never failed to score or assist on the opening weekend of a Premier League season.



⚽ vs. Watford (17/18)

⚽ vs. West Ham (18/19)

⚽🅰️ vs. Norwich (19/20)

⚽⚽⚽ vs. Leeds (20/21)

⚽🅰️🅰️ vs. Norwich(21/22)

⚽ vs. Fulham (22/23)

🅰️ vs. Chelsea (23/24)

⚽🅰️ vs.… pic.twitter.com/RHvVd4ktgN