Υψηλά ποσοστά φτώχειας στην Ευρώπη: Ένα στα τρία παιδιά στην Ελλάδα στερούνται τα βασικά

13.6% of EU children faced material deprivation in 2024



Highest rates in:

🇬🇷 Greece (33.6%)

🇷🇴 Romania (31.8%)

🇧🇬 Bulgaria (30.4%)



Lowest in:

🇭🇷 Croatia (2.7%)

🇸🇮 Slovenia (3.8%)

🇸🇪 Sweden (5.6%)



