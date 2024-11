Στους κορυφαίους τερματοφύλακες του Europa League ο Κωνσταντίνος Τζολάκης

🇬🇷 Konstantinos Tzolakis (22) has had one hell of a last year:



🌟 Amazing vs. Villa, Fener in last year’s UECL run

🔥 Game of a lifetime in UECL final vs. Fiorentina

🥅 Highest save % in 23/24 UECL (80%)

🏆 Won the 23/24 UEFA Conference League

🇬🇷 Made his debut for Greece

🧱… pic.twitter.com/3mS6X8ny4v