Apple: Ποιες είναι οι κορυφαίες iPhone εφαρμογές για το 2023

Η Apple κάθε χρόνο εδώ και μια δεκαετία, παρουσιάζει και βραβεύει τις καλύτερες εφαρμογές αλλά και τα παιχνίδια που κατεβάζουν οι χρήστες των iphone από το App Store.

Με την καθιέρωση των App Store Awards, τα οποία επιλέγει η συντακτική ομάδα του ψηφιακού καταστήματος, η εταιρία στρέφει την προσοχή στους πιο ικανούς developers, από μεμονωμένους δημιουργούς εφαρμογών μέχρι μεγάλες ομάδες που καλύπτουν όλο τον κόσμο.



Έτσι η εταιρία αποκάλυψε την πρώιμη λίστα με τους φιναλίστ η βράβευση των οποίων θα γίνει τον επόμενο μήνα

Η λίστα περιλαμβάνει σχεδόν 40 προγραμματιστές εφαρμογών και παιχνιδιών σε 10 διαφορετικές κατηγορίες. Τα βραβεία θέλουν να αναγνωρίσουν την αριστεία, την εφευρετικότητα και τα τεχνικά επιτεύγματά τους σε εφαρμογές και παιχνίδια που κατάφεραν να βοηθήσουν τους χρήστες του οικοσυστήματος να αναπτύξουν τη δημιουργικότητά τους, να προκαλέσουν τον εαυτό τους και να διασκεδάσουν με την οικογένεια και τους φίλους τους.

Δείτε τις λίστες

iPhone App of the Year Finalists

AllTrails, for helping the world find their way outside.

Duolingo, for bringing learning to the masses.

Flighty, for keeping travelers on time and stress-free at the airport.

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists

Afterplace, for creating a retro role-playing game with intuitive controls.

Honkai: Star Rail, for building a space fantasy adventure with cinematic animation.

Vampire Survivors, for inspiring a new roguelike action genre.

iPad App of the Year Finalists

Concepts, for creating innovative drawing tools and dynamic color palettes.

DaVinci Resolve, for creating a more portable video editing experience.

Prêt-à-Makeup, for bringing makeup designs to life for all beauty enthusiasts.

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

Eggy Party, for crafting whimsical and joyful experiences for users.

Lost in Play, for delivering charming visuals and gameplay for all ages.

Pocket City 2, for inviting players to build from their imagination.

Mac App of the Year Finalists

Linearity Curve, for crafting innovative design tools for pros and aspiring designers.

Photomator, for making the photo editing workflow faster and simpler.

Portal, for immersing users in beautiful landscapes and spatial audio.

Mac Game of the Year Finalists

ELEX II, for transporting players to a dynamic Science Fantasy world.

Lies of P, for delivering smooth gameplay with an alternative twist on a classic tale.

Return to Monkey Island, for building on its iconic point-and-click adventure.

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists

Planny, for intelligently helping users stay on top of tasks.

SmartGym, for creating smart and targeted workouts at any skill level.

Tide Guide, for offering water enthusiasts real-time marine conditions.

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists

Bugsnax, for capturing mystery and charm through its gameplay.

FitOn, for offering a range of workout experiences with popular trainers and celebrities.

MUBI, for bringing quality cinema to users’ homes.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists

Cityscapes, for inspiring players with a sustainable and purposeful twist.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure, for taking players on a grand adventure with adorable creatures.

stitch., for bringing the meditative art of embroidery to more users.

Cultural Impact Finalists

balance, for making menopause support more inclusive and accessible to all.

Copilot, for simplifying personal finance.

Endling, for inspiring players to focus on environmental impact.

Finding Hannah, for connecting women across generations through gameplay.

How to Say Goodbye, for helping users process difficult emotions.

Pok Pok, for helping kids learn, explore, and experiment in a digital playroom.

Proloquo, for supporting communication without speech.

Rebel Girls, for turning bedtime stories into a discovery of heroic women throughout time.

Too Good To Go, for helping to reduce food waste at restaurants, bakeries, and supermarkets.

Unpacking, for crafting soul-soothing puzzles.