💼⏱️How much time per week do you work❓



In 2022, in the EU, the working week averaged 37.5 hours.



Longest in:

🇬🇷Greece (41.0 hours)

🇵🇱Poland (40.4)

🇷🇴Romania & 🇧🇬Bulgaria (40.2)



Shortest:

🇳🇱The Netherlands (33.2)

🇩🇪Germany (35.3)

🇩🇰Denmark (35.4)



