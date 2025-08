Ολυμπιακός: Πουλάει Βέλντε στο MLS - Αυτό είναι το ποσό του deal

🚨🟢 BREAKING: The Portland Timbers are finalizing a deal to sign Norwegian winger Kristoffer Velde from Olympiakos, per sources.



Deal worth around $5m. Timbers get their attacking DP boost this summer.



Velde, 25, has 1 cap with 🇳🇴