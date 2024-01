🚨⚪️🔴 Olympiacos are closing in on deal to sign Nelson Abbey from Reading.



Agreement at final stages, almost done — it’s permanent transfer for England U20 talented defender.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 He’s gonna be part of Olympiacos/Nottingham Forest long term project for present and future. pic.twitter.com/I3x2j6J1Uz