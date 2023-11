🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Manchester City have announced a recording breaking revenue of £712.8m — the highest revenue ever made by an English club.



They also paid out record salaries too: £422.8m to 520 employees.



(Source: @ManCity) pic.twitter.com/UBLSyubc28