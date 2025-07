Πολυτέλεια για έναν στους δύο Έλληνες οι διακοπές: Ποιοι Ευρωπαίοι κάνουν ανάπαυλα πάνω από εβδομάδα

In 2024, 27.0% of the EU’s population aged 16 or older were unable to afford 1 week of annual holidays away from home.🎒⛱



Highest shares in:

🇷🇴Romania (58.6%)

🇬🇷Greece (46.0%)



Lowest in:

🇱🇺Luxembourg (8.9%)

🇸🇪Sweden (11.6%)



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/A4NbmEnNTs pic.twitter.com/7xAMKO4hAz