🗣️ Samir Nasri on Kylian Mbappé: “He's from Paris: if I were him, I'd stay at PSG instead of going to Madrid to win Real's 50th Champions League. 🇪🇸



If Marseille had been owned by Qatar when I was at the club I would never have left. I think it's better to be the king in your…