Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά 96α βραβεία Όσκαρ 2024.

Τις υποψηφιότητες παρουσίασαν οι Zazie Beetz και Jack Qua, από το Beverly Hills.

Οι ηθοποιοί Zazie Beetz και Jack Quaid/REUTERS

Ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος και το Poor Things συγκέντρωσαν 11 υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Όσκαρ, ανάμεσά τους αυτές της Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας, σεναρίου, Α΄ Γυναικείου Ρόλου και Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου.

Όλα τα clip των ταινιών όπως τα παρουσίασε το Reuters

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2024

Καλύτερη ταινία

“American Fiction”



“Anatomy of a Fall”



“Barbie”



“The Holdovers”



“Killers of the Flower Moon”



“Maestro”



“Oppenheimer”



“Past Lives”



“Poor Things”



“Zone of Interest”

Σκηνοθεσία

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”



Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”



Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”



Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”



Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Α' Ανδρικός ρόλος

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”



Colman Domingo, “Rustin”



Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”



Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”



Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Annette Bening, “Nyad”



Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”



Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”



Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”



Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Β' Ανδρικός ρόλος

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”



Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”



Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”



Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”



Charles Melton, “May December”



Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Β' Γυναικείος ρόλος

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”



Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”



America Ferrera, “Barbie”



Jodie Foster, “Nyad”



Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Πρωτότυπο σενάριο

“Anatomy of a Fall”



“The Holdovers”



“Maestro”



“May December”



“Past Lives”

Διασκευασμένο σενάριο

“American Fiction”



“Barbie”



“Oppenheimer”



“Poor Things”



“The Zone of Interest”



Ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μεγάλου μήκους

Ξενόγλωσση ταινία

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany



“Io Capitano,” Italy



“Perfect Days,” Japan



“Society of the Snow,” Spain



“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Ντοκιμαντέρ μεγάλου μήκους

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”



The Eternal Memory



Four Daughters



To Kill a Tiger



“20 Days in Mariupol”

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

“The ABCs of Book Banning”



“The Barber of Little Rock”



Island in Between



“The Last Repair Shop”



“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Ταινία μικρού μήκους

The After



Invincible



Knight of Fortune



Red, White and Blue



The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μεγάλου μήκους

The Boy and the Heron”



“Elemental”



“Nimona”



“Robot Dreams”



“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

"Letter to a Pig”



“Ninety-Five Senses”



“Our Uniform”



“Pachyderme”



“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Πρωτότυπη μουσική

“American Fiction”



“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”



“Killers of the Flower Moon”



“Oppenheimer”



“Poor Things”

Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις

“Golda”



“Maestro”



“Oppenheimer”



“Poor Things”



“Society of the Snow”

Κοστούμια

“Barbie”



“Killers of the Flower Moon”



“Napoleon”



“Oppenheimer”



“Poor Things”



Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”



“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”



“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”



“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”



“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Ήχος

“The Creator”



“Maestro”



“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”



“Oppenheimer”



“The Zone of Interest”

Καλλιτεχνική διεύθυνση

Barbie

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

killers

Poor things

Μοντάζ

“Anatomy of a Fall”



“The Holdovers”



“Killers of the Flower Moon”



“Oppenheimer”



“Poor Things”

Οπτικά εφέ

The Creator



Godzilla Minus One



Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3



“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”



Napoleon

Φωτογραφία

“El Conde”



“Killers of the Flower Moon”



“Maestro”



“Oppenheimer”



“Poor Things”