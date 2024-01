Chelsea have now scored 4 goals in a single game 5 times under Mauricio Pochettino:



✅ 4-1 vs. Burnley (a)

✅ 4-1 vs. Spurs (a)

🤝 4-4 vs. Man City (h)

✅ 4-0 vs. Preston (h)

✅ 4-0 vs. Boro (h)



FOURmidable at times. 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/IMJ6Rdexir