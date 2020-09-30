Στις 4 τα ξημερώματα (ώρα Ελλάδος) της Τετάρτης 30 Σεπτεμβρίου, η παγκόσμια κοινή γνώμη επικεντρώθηκε στην πρώτη τηλεοπτική τηλεμαχία, μεταξύ των δύο υποψήφιων προέδρων της Αμερικής, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και Τζο Μπάιντεν. Επρόκειτο για ένα debate γεμάτο εντάσεις, προσβολές και δεν έλειψαν και στιγμές που οι δύο υποψήφιοι μιλούσαν…ταυτόχρονα. Ο κόσμος του Twitter, από τον οποίο κανένας δε ”γλιτώνει”, έγινε έξαλλο με το…θέαμα που παρακολούθησε, και προέβη σε αιχμηρά σχόλια, με κοινή κατεύθυνση το ”Γιατί το βλέπω αυτο;”:

Κάποια ενδεικτικά σχόλια:

Wtf am I watching right now? This shit is downright embarrassing on both sides while the rest of the world watches. #PresidentialDebate #Debate2020 — Georgette Spencer (@ginger_snap87) September 30, 2020

guys i’m down in australia but genuinely worried about what america’s president and the other old guy are doing rn. why are they yelling at each other and calling each other clowns? also aren’t they a bit old for this? PLEASE VOTE #Clown #Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate2020 — regina ☆ (@reginaloves1dx) September 30, 2020

Why can’t a moderator just ask a question, set a timer, and shut up? We can decipher the answers and non-answers for ourselves. #Debates2020 #Debatenight — shimmeryduck (@shimmeryduck) September 30, 2020

Now I regret inventing time. #Debates2020 — God (@TheTweetOfGod) September 30, 2020

Κάποιος σχολίασε πως, οι δύο υποψήφιοι έκαναν ακριβώς ότι διδάσκουν στα παιδιά να μην κάνουν:

Thank God that (most of) the nation’s children are in bed because the #Debate2020 is showing them everything we tell them not to do!! We need to send a current or retired teacher to moderate this debate—‘cause Chris Wallace has lost it! #notinmyclassroom — Dr_BrownStew (@DerronWallace) September 30, 2020

Δείτε κάποιες στιγμές έντασης που οδήγησαν τους θεατές να…οργιάσουν στο Twitter:

“Mr. President, let him answer!” “Mr. President, please stop.” Moderator Chris Wallace repeatedly tries to keep Pres. Trump from interrupting Joe Biden. “It’s hard to get any word in with this clown,” Biden says, “excuse me, this person.” https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/4wjCUTdzns — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

Χαρακτηριστική στιγμή, που γέννησε πλήθος σχολίων, όταν ο Μπάιντεν αποκρίνεται στον Τραμπ που μόλις τον είχε διακόψει: ”Θα το βουλώσεις επιτέλους;”