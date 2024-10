Ο Άντονι Γκόρντον ευχαρίστησε τους οπαδούς της Νιούκαστλ... κερνώντας τους μπύρες

🍻 DRINKS ON GORDON! 🍻



Fantastic gesture by Anthony Gordon to put money behind the bar in The Strawberry 🍓 so that fans can get free drinks pre-match.



We showed him the love last time out at SJP and now he's returning the favour.



The STARBOY 🌟 continues to shine.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/b0YIjg01nR