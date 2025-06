Πού είναι η «τυχερή» θέση 11Α στο αεροσκάφος που συνετρίβη στην Ινδία - Τι δείχνει το γράφημα

MIRACLE IN SEAT 11A: SOLE SURVIVOR SPEAKS AFTER #PLANECRASH ✈️ #AI171



Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor, recalls a loud boom just 30 seconds after takeoff before the plane nosedived.



"Someone grabbed me, put me in an ambulance, and brought me to the hospital."#BREAKING… pic.twitter.com/arFlHcyf1v