Australian Open 2020 Τσιτσιπάς - Raonic: Live τώρα o αγώνας για τον 3ο γύρο

Ο Τσιτσιπάς προκρίθηκε χωρίς να δώσει αγώνα, καθώς ο Γερμανός Κολσράιμπερ απέσυρε τη συμμετοχή του από τη Μελβούρνη, λόγω τραυματισμού. Αν καταφέρει να ξεπεράσει το εμπόδιο του Ράονιτς θα βρει μπροστά του τον νικητή του ζευγαριού Τσίλιτς - Μπαουτίστα Αγκούτ.
09:12
RAONIC 7-5 1-0 TSITSIPAS
Raonic is in complete control now. Tsitsipas battles from 0-40 down to deuce but Raonic crafts another chance and catches the Greek out with a fine passing shot. It's a simple put away from there and he has the break.
09:04
RAONIC 7-5 TSITSIPAS
Raonic takes the set! Tsitsipas threatens to break back briefly but big serving guides the Canadian to the first set.
08:58
TSITSIPAS 5-6 RAONIC
Raonic has the break! A crisp volley at the net puts him 6-5 up and the Canadian will serve for the set after the change of ends.
08:56
TSITSIPAS 5-5 RAONIC
Raonic was under pressure there but he did not show it. It's another routine hold. 5-5, nothing in it yet.
08:51
TSITSIPAS 5-4 RAONIC
Flawless service game from Tsitsipas. The pressure is back on Raonic - if he can't deal with it here, he'll lose the first set.
08:50
TSITSIPAS 4-4 RAONIC
A fine effort from Raonic, who comes back from 0-30 down to hold. We're still awaiting our first break here.
08:44
TSITSIPAS 4-3 RAONIC
And in turn, Tsitsipas comes under pressure on serve. He withstands it, though.
08:37
TSITSIPAS 3-3 RAONIC
A poor volley from Raonic into the net gives Tsitsipas a sniff of a break. The Canadian comes forward once more and gets back level and the danger is snuffed out. A wayward forehand from Tsitsipas seals the hold.
08:30
TSITSIPAS 3-2 RAONIC
And another hold. Something's got to give, but when?
08:27
TSITSIPAS 2-2 RAONIC
The Canadian responds with yet another routine hold. It feels like this match could be very tight and any mistake could be costly.
08:22
TSITSIPAS 2-1 RAONIC
Raonic follows up Tsitsipas' routine hold with one of his own, then the Greek stays strong on his serve once more. Both players looking solid so far.
08:19
TSITSIPAS 1-0 RAONIC
It's a solid start from Tsitsipas, who looks to lengthen the rallies and move the Canadian around the court.
08:14
Back to men's action on Margaret Court!
Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Milos Raonic in what promises to be a very interesting match as last year's semi-finalist meets a former Wimbledon runner-up. It's the start of a fascinating run for Tsitsipas which could include clashes against Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Winning your first Grand Slam has never been easy...