Μπέντζαμιν Σέσκο: Ποιο είναι το «θωρηκτό» που θέλει η μισή Πρέμιερ Λιγκ [vid]

🚨 RB Leipzig view Newcastle offer for Benjamin Sesko as insufficient. #NUFC proposal €75m + €5m after #RBLeipzig asked interested clubs for ~€75m + add-ons + sell-on. #MUFC pursuit also continues but no bid yet. 22yo undecided. W/ @SebSB @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Jc6WsyixbF