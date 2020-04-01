Vogue Portugal: Το εξώφυλλο που γράφει ιστορία

Vogue Portugal: Το εξώφυλλο με συλλεκτική και ιστορική σημασία - Freedom on Hold
Vogue Portugal: Ένα εξώφυλλο, μια εικόνα, ένα ιστορικό ντοκουμέντο. Ουσιαστικά τα δύο εξώφυλλα της Vogue Portugal, από τοn φωτογράφο Branislav Simoncik, είναι σίγουρα συλλεκτικά και με ιστορική σημασία.
Η ελευθερία του 2020 είναι σε περιορισμό. Με τίτλο #freedomonhold ένα ζευγάρι, φορώντας λευκές χειρουργικές μάσκες, ανταλλάσσει ένα ερωτικό φιλί σε ασπρόμαυρο φόντο. Είτε μέσα σε τέσσερις τοίχους, είτε μέσα από μια μάσκα, πάντα με μια ακτίνα φωτός από το παράθυρο ενός φωτεινότερου και καλύτερου μέλλοντος - με περισσότερη ελευθερία.
Ελευθερία σε αναμονή για τις καλύτερες ημέρες που θα έρθουν, για τη δύναμη και την αισιοδοξία. Ο φόβος δεν πρέπει να μας σταματήσει.
Uma imagem não vale só mais que mil palavras. Vale também enquanto documento histórico. E a liberdade de 2020 vai ser reconhecível assim: confinada. Seja por quatro paredes, seja por uma máscara, sempre com uma luz que espreita pela janela de um futuro que virá melhor, e mais livre. E vai ser reconhecível hoje ou daqui a dez anos. A Vogue Portugal “Freedom on Hold” chega às bancas a 02 de abril, juntamente com o download gratuito do pdf - porque estamos juntos nisto. Mas para não perder uma edição tão especial e que ficará para a história, pode assegurar a sua cópia já em Vogue.pt/shop. #freedomonhold Capa 01 de 02. — An image isn’t just worth more than a thousand words. It’s worth as a historical document as well. And 2020’s freedom will be recognizable like this: in confinement. Be it within four walls, be it separated by a mask, always with a ray of light peeking from the window of a brighter and better future - with more freedom. And it’ll be recognizable today and in ten years time. Vogue Portugal is out on stands on April 2nd, along with the free download of our pdf - we’re still in this together. But to make sure you don’t lose such a special issue, one that will be forever part of History, make sure you grab your copy now at Vogue.pt/shop [link in bio]. #freedomonhold Cover 01 of 02. #vogueportugal #editorinchief @Sofia.slucas #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #photography @branislavsimoncik #models @bibibaltovic @adambardy #mask @lukaskimlicka #freedom #liberdade #april #freedomissue @lighthouse.publishing
Uma imagem não vale só mais que mil palavras. Vale também enquanto documento histórico. E a liberdade de 2020 vai ser reconhecível assim: confinada. Seja por quatro paredes, seja por uma máscara, sempre com uma luz que espreita pela janela de um futuro que virá melhor, e mais livre. E vai ser reconhecível hoje ou daqui a dez anos. A Vogue Portugal “Freedom on Hold” chega às bancas a 02 de abril, juntamente com o download gratuito do pdf - porque estamos juntos nisto. Mas para não perder uma edição tão especial e que ficará para a história, pode assegurar a sua cópia já em Vogue.pt/shop. #freedomonhold Capa 02 de 02. — An image isn’t just worth more than a thousand words. It’s worth as a historical document as well. And 2020’s freedom will be recognizable like this: in confinement. Be it within four walls, be it separated by a mask, always with a ray of light peeking from the window of a brighter and better future - with more freedom. And it’ll be recognizable today and in ten years time. Vogue Portugal is out on stands on April 2nd, along with the free download of our pdf - we’re still in this together. But to make sure you don’t lose such a special issue, one that will be forever part of History, make sure you grab your copy now at Vogue.pt/shop [link in bio]. #freedomonhold Cover 02 of 02. #vogueportugal #editorinchief @Sofia.slucas #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #photography @renee_parkhurst #styling @olgayanul #model @_lilystewart_ #freedom #coronavirus #covid19 #liberdade #april #freedomissue #voguevalues @lighthouse.publishing