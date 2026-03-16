Όσκαρ 2026: Θρίαμβος για το «Μια μάχη μετά την άλλη» - Μεγάλοι νικητές Μάικλ Μπι Τζόρνταν και Μπάκλεϊ

Η 98η απονομή των βραβείων Όσκαρ ολοκληρώθηκε στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες και η λαμπερή βραδιά ανέδειξε μεγάλο νικητή την ταινία «Μια μάχη μετά την άλλη» που κατάφερε να επικρατήσει σε έξι κατηγορίες, ενώ ακολούθησε με τέσσερα Όσκαρ το «Sinners» και με τρία η ταινία «Φράνκεστάιν».

Αξίζει να αναφέρουμε ότι η Ελληνίδα Cassandra Kulukundis ανέβηκε στη σκηνή για να παραλάβει το βραβείο Καλύτερου Casting για την ταινία One Battle After Another.

(Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)

Η λίστα με τους νικητές

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Νικητής: One Battle After Another

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Σκηνοθεσία

Νικητής: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Νικητής: Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Νικητής: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Νικητής: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Νικητής: Amy Madigan – Weapons

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Σενάριο & Τεχνικές Κατηγορίες

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Νικητής: Sinners

Blue Moon, It Was Just an Accident, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

Νικητής: One Battle After Another

Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Train Dreams.

Casting (Νέα Κατηγορία)

Νικητής: One Battle After Another

Hamnet, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Sinners.

Φωτογραφία

Νικητής: Sinners

Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Train Dreams.

Μοντάζ

Νικητής: One Battle After Another

F1, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners.

Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

Νικητής: Frankenstein

Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners.

Κοστούμια

Νικητής: Frankenstein

Avatar: Fire and Ash, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners.

Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις

Νικητής: Frankenstein

Kokuho, Sinners, The Smashing Machine, The Ugly Stepsister.

Ήχος

Νικητής: F1

Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Sirât.

Οπτικά Εφέ

Νικητής: Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, The Lost Bus, Sinners.

Μουσική & Τραγούδι

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

Νικητής: Sinners (Ludwig Göransson).

Bugonia (Jerskin Fendrix), Frankenstein (Alexandre Desplat), Hamnet (Max Richter), One Battle After Another (Jonny Greenwood)

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

Νικητής: "Golden" (KPop Demon Hunters)

"Dear Me" (Diane Warren: Relentless)

"I Lied to You" (Sinners)

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" (Viva Verdi!)

"Train Dreams" (Train Dreams)

Διεθνείς & Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Διεθνής Ταινία

Νικητής: Sentimental Value (Νορβηγία)

The Secret Agent (Βραζιλία), It Was Just an Accident (Γαλλία), Sirât (Ισπανία), The Voice of Hind Rajab (Τυνησία).

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Νικητής: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco, Elio, Little Amélie or The Character of Rain, Zootopia 2.

Ντοκιμαντέρ (Μεγάλου Μήκους)

Νικητής: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution, Come See Me in the Good Light, Cutting Through Rocks, The Perfect Neighbor.

Ταινίες Μικρού Μήκους

Animated Short

Νικητής: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Butterfly, Forevergreen, Retirement Plan, The Three Sisters.

Live Action Short

Νικητής: Two People Exchanging Saliva και The Singers

Butcher's Stain, A Friend of Dorothy, Jane Austen's Period Drama

Documentary Short

Νικητής: All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera, Children No More, The Devil Is Busy, Perfectly a Strangeness.