Όσκαρ 2026: Θρίαμβος για το «Μια μάχη μετά την άλλη» - Μεγάλοι νικητές Μάικλ Μπι Τζόρνταν και Μπάκλεϊ
Έξι αγαλματίδια κατάφερε να κατακτήσει η ταινία του Paul Thomas Anderson που είχε 13 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ το «Sentimental Value» κέρδισε το Όσκαρ Διεθνούς Ταινίας. Δείτε αναλυτικά τα αποτελέσματα.
Η 98η απονομή των βραβείων Όσκαρ ολοκληρώθηκε στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες και η λαμπερή βραδιά ανέδειξε μεγάλο νικητή την ταινία «Μια μάχη μετά την άλλη» που κατάφερε να επικρατήσει σε έξι κατηγορίες, ενώ ακολούθησε με τέσσερα Όσκαρ το «Sinners» και με τρία η ταινία «Φράνκεστάιν».
Αξίζει να αναφέρουμε ότι η Ελληνίδα Cassandra Kulukundis ανέβηκε στη σκηνή για να παραλάβει το βραβείο Καλύτερου Casting για την ταινία One Battle After Another.
Η λίστα με τους νικητές
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Νικητής: One Battle After Another
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Σκηνοθεσία
Νικητής: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Νικητής: Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Νικητής: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Νικητής: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Νικητής: Amy Madigan – Weapons
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Σενάριο & Τεχνικές Κατηγορίες
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Νικητής: Sinners
Blue Moon, It Was Just an Accident, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
Νικητής: One Battle After Another
Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Train Dreams.
Casting (Νέα Κατηγορία)
Νικητής: One Battle After Another
Hamnet, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Sinners.
Φωτογραφία
Νικητής: Sinners
Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Train Dreams.
Μοντάζ
Νικητής: One Battle After Another
F1, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners.
Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής
Νικητής: Frankenstein
Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners.
Κοστούμια
Νικητής: Frankenstein
Avatar: Fire and Ash, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners.
Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις
Νικητής: Frankenstein
Kokuho, Sinners, The Smashing Machine, The Ugly Stepsister.
Ήχος
Νικητής: F1
Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Sirât.
Οπτικά Εφέ
Νικητής: Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, The Lost Bus, Sinners.
Μουσική & Τραγούδι
Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
Νικητής: Sinners (Ludwig Göransson).
Bugonia (Jerskin Fendrix), Frankenstein (Alexandre Desplat), Hamnet (Max Richter), One Battle After Another (Jonny Greenwood)
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
Νικητής: "Golden" (KPop Demon Hunters)
"Dear Me" (Diane Warren: Relentless)
"I Lied to You" (Sinners)
"Sweet Dreams of Joy" (Viva Verdi!)
"Train Dreams" (Train Dreams)
Διεθνείς & Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Διεθνής Ταινία
Νικητής: Sentimental Value (Νορβηγία)
The Secret Agent (Βραζιλία), It Was Just an Accident (Γαλλία), Sirât (Ισπανία), The Voice of Hind Rajab (Τυνησία).
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Νικητής: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco, Elio, Little Amélie or The Character of Rain, Zootopia 2.
Ντοκιμαντέρ (Μεγάλου Μήκους)
Νικητής: Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Alabama Solution, Come See Me in the Good Light, Cutting Through Rocks, The Perfect Neighbor.
Ταινίες Μικρού Μήκους
Animated Short
Νικητής: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Butterfly, Forevergreen, Retirement Plan, The Three Sisters.
Live Action Short
Νικητής: Two People Exchanging Saliva και The Singers
Butcher's Stain, A Friend of Dorothy, Jane Austen's Period Drama
Documentary Short
Νικητής: All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera, Children No More, The Devil Is Busy, Perfectly a Strangeness.