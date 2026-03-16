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Όσκαρ 2026: Θρίαμβος για το «Μια μάχη μετά την άλλη» - Μεγάλοι νικητές Μάικλ Μπι Τζόρνταν και Μπάκλεϊ

Έξι αγαλματίδια κατάφερε να κατακτήσει η ταινία του Paul Thomas Anderson που είχε 13 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ το «Sentimental Value» κέρδισε το Όσκαρ Διεθνούς Ταινίας. Δείτε αναλυτικά τα αποτελέσματα.

Φωτ.: Reuters
Φωτ.: Reuters
Φωτεινή Λασπά avatar
Φωτεινή Λασπά

Η 98η απονομή των βραβείων Όσκαρ ολοκληρώθηκε στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες και η λαμπερή βραδιά ανέδειξε μεγάλο νικητή την ταινία «Μια μάχη μετά την άλλη» που κατάφερε να επικρατήσει σε έξι κατηγορίες, ενώ ακολούθησε με τέσσερα Όσκαρ το «Sinners» και με τρία η ταινία «Φράνκεστάιν».

Αξίζει να αναφέρουμε ότι η Ελληνίδα Cassandra Kulukundis ανέβηκε στη σκηνή για να παραλάβει το βραβείο Καλύτερου Casting για την ταινία One Battle After Another.

(Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)
(Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)

Η λίστα με τους νικητές

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Νικητής: One Battle After Another

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Σκηνοθεσία

Νικητής: Paul Thomas AndersonOne Battle After Another

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Νικητής: Michael B. JordanSinners

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Νικητής: Jessie BuckleyHamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

ΝικητήςSean PennOne Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Νικητής: Amy MadiganWeapons

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Σενάριο & Τεχνικές Κατηγορίες

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Νικητής: Sinners

Blue Moon, It Was Just an Accident, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

Νικητής: One Battle After Another

Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Train Dreams.

Casting (Νέα Κατηγορία)

Νικητής: One Battle After Another

Hamnet, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Sinners.

Φωτογραφία

Νικητής: Sinners

Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Train Dreams.

Μοντάζ

Νικητής: One Battle After Another

F1, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners.

Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

Νικητής: Frankenstein

Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners.

Κοστούμια

Νικητής: Frankenstein

Avatar: Fire and Ash, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners.

Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις

Νικητής: Frankenstein

Kokuho, Sinners, The Smashing Machine, The Ugly Stepsister.

Ήχος

Νικητής: F1

Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Sirât.

Οπτικά Εφέ

Νικητής: Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, The Lost Bus, Sinners.

Μουσική & Τραγούδι

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

Νικητής: Sinners (Ludwig Göransson).

Bugonia (Jerskin Fendrix), Frankenstein (Alexandre Desplat), Hamnet (Max Richter), One Battle After Another (Jonny Greenwood)

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

Νικητής: "Golden" (KPop Demon Hunters)

"Dear Me" (Diane Warren: Relentless)

"I Lied to You" (Sinners)

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" (Viva Verdi!)

"Train Dreams" (Train Dreams)

Διεθνείς & Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Διεθνής Ταινία

Νικητής: Sentimental Value (Νορβηγία)

The Secret Agent (Βραζιλία), It Was Just an Accident (Γαλλία), Sirât (Ισπανία), The Voice of Hind Rajab (Τυνησία).

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Νικητής: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco, Elio, Little Amélie or The Character of Rain, Zootopia 2.

Ντοκιμαντέρ (Μεγάλου Μήκους)

Νικητής: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution, Come See Me in the Good Light, Cutting Through Rocks, The Perfect Neighbor.

Ταινίες Μικρού Μήκους

Animated Short

ΝικητήςThe Girl Who Cried Pearls

Butterfly, Forevergreen, Retirement Plan, The Three Sisters.

Live Action Short

Νικητής: Two People Exchanging Saliva και The Singers

 Butcher's Stain, A Friend of Dorothy, Jane Austen's Period Drama

Documentary Short

Νικητής: All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera, Children No More, The Devil Is Busy, Perfectly a Strangeness.

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